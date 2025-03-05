Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 29450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 234,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth $3,188,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,415,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

