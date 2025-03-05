iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $98.96, with a volume of 4965026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

