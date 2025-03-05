Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 5th (ANF, ASTS, AVAV, BBY, CDXC, CPB, FL, GENI, HSII, KVUE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 5th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $168.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.80 to $8.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $10.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $52.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $73.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $17.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

