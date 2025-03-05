Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 5th (ANF, ASTS, AVAV, BBY, CDXC, CPB, FL, GENI, HSII, KVUE)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 5th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $168.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.80 to $8.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $10.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $52.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $73.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $17.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

