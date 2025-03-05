Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
