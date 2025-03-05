Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Featured Stories

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

