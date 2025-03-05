NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Zacks reports. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. NN updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 200,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.98. NN has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NN

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 427,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $1,654,928.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,894.29. This represents a 34.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

