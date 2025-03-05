Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of MG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 189,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,190. The firm has a market cap of $285.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Mistras Group

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.