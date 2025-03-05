Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.75), Zacks reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.760 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.040-3.090 EPS.
Zscaler Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.45. 3,446,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,909. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.