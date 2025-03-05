Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.75), Zacks reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.760 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.040-3.090 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.45. 3,446,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,909. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

