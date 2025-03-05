Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.3 days.
Mullen Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of MLLGF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Mullen Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.