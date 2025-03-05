Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.3 days.

Mullen Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of MLLGF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

