Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in February

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Liberty Gold Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 117,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

