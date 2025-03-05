Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in February

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Liberty Gold Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 117,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
About Liberty Gold
