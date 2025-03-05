MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Posts Earnings Results

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. MariMed had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%.
MariMed Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS MRMD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 937,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,236. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.69.
About MariMed
