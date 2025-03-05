MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Posts Earnings Results

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. MariMed had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%.

MariMed Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS MRMD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 937,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,236. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.69.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

