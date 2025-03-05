Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 18,750 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,458,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,328.94. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50.

On Thursday, February 6th, William Lewis sold 79,350 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $6,419,415.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,461,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, William Lewis sold 31,805 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $2,232,074.90.

On Friday, January 10th, William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $188,686.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 8,218 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $542,552.36.

On Thursday, January 2nd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,014. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 48.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,322,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

