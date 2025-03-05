First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 62550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.