CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 13235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
CION Investment Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $651.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 97.96%.
Institutional Trading of CION Investment
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.