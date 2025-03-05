Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 840,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 195,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$47.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

