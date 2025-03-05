Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

SGHT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 306,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,793. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.60 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $44,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,567,509.20. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,014 shares of company stock valued at $197,295. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Further Reading

