Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Grows By 33.7%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,148,100 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 1,606,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.6 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NFPDF stock remained flat at $20.56 on Wednesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

