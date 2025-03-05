Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Grows By 33.7%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,148,100 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 1,606,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.6 days.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NFPDF stock remained flat at $20.56 on Wednesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
