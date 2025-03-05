Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Rises By 27.3%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 530,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTFF remained flat at $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

