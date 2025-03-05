Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Rises By 27.3%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 530,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTFF remained flat at $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.01.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile
