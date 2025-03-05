Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 1,106,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 196,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Proteome Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66. The stock has a market cap of £11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.32.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

