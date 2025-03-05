iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEBGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 148962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,421,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15,153.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,309,000 after acquiring an additional 947,247 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 248,604 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.