iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 148962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,421,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15,153.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,309,000 after acquiring an additional 947,247 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 248,604 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.