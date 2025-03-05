iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 148962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
