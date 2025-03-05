Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

Pantheon Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 403,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,049. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

