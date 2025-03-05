Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pantheon Resources Trading Down 6.7 %
Pantheon Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 403,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,049. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Pantheon Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.