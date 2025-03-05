Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 111378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

