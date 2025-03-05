Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Achieve Life Sciences and Oruka Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 3 2 3.40 Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 7 2 3.22

Achieve Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 446.88%. Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 283.98%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Oruka Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -108.30% -65.20% Oruka Therapeutics N/A -24.96% -21.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Oruka Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$29.82 million ($1.13) -2.55 Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.26) -1.66

Achieve Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oruka Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats Achieve Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license and supply agreement with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

