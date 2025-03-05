LVZ Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $211.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.21 and a 12 month high of $254.60.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
