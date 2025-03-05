Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,298,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $262.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

