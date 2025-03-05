Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – March 5th

Walmart, CRH, Affirm, ON, Lowe’s Companies, Best Buy, and Kroger are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in the outdoor recreation industry, including those that manufacture or retail equipment, apparel, and accessories for activities like camping, hiking, and fishing. These companies often benefit from seasonal trends in consumer spending and growing interest in nature-based leisure activities, making their stock performance a potential indicator of broader shifts in lifestyle and outdoor engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. 7,939,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,524,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,883. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,312. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

ONON traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,280. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. ON has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.77. 909,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,562. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.23.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. 2,573,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. 2,911,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $66.26.

