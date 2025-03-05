Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) were up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 190,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 81,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.73.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Further Reading

