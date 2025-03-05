Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Perdoceo Education worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3,465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 85,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,144.95. This represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

