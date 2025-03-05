Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,004 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Amalgamated Financial worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $616,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,167,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641,054.32. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,091.11. This represents a 14.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,730 shares of company stock worth $908,522 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AMAL opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $941.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.