McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 21,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,290. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $305.66 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.