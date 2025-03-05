24,207 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Bought by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,004,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,352,000 after purchasing an additional 218,660 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after buying an additional 157,216 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Enovis by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,403,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,479,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Enovis Trading Down 3.3 %

Enovis stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.