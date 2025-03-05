Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) is XXEC Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

XXEC Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for about 4.3% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XXEC Inc. owned about 0.07% of Universal Display worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 1,387.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after acquiring an additional 244,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 753.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,627 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $140.17 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

