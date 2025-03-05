Crew Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

