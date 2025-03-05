Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 224.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Allegion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Allegion by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Allegion by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

