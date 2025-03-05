iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $579.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $576.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.