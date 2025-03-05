TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski Sells 17,555 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $232,954.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,718.83. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TFS Financial Stock Down 2.4 %
TFSL stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.72. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.
