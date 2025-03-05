22,392 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.