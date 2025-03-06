1,600 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Promus Capital LLC

Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 96.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $3,518,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,131.19 and a beta of 2.05. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

