Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Increases By 30.4%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.0 days.

Barco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Barco has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

