Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Increases By 30.4%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.0 days.
Barco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Barco has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.
About Barco
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.