Anna Greenberg Purchases 110,744 Shares of Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Stock

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET – Get Free Report) insider Anna Greenberg bought 110,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$12,735.56 ($8,060.48).

Betmakers Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.53.

About Betmakers Technology Group

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides software, data, and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Global Racing Network, Global Betting Services, and Global Tote segments.

