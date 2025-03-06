Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Increases By 20.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.
About Grupo Bimbo
