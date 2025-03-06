Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Increases By 20.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

