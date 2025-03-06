Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Burberry Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

