Black Swift Group LLC Sells 175,250 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,250 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NU by 86.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in NU by 104.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

NU stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

