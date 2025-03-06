Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

