Keybank National Association OH Sells 554 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,200 shares of company stock worth $40,206,950. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

