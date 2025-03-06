Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 2,717,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,245,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.22.

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

