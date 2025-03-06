Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 846314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SAFRY
Safran Price Performance
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safran
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.