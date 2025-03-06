Comparing Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) & CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and CoreCard”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $737.10 million 0.21 -$84.92 million N/A N/A CoreCard $57.40 million 2.83 $3.39 million $0.67 30.71

CoreCard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A CoreCard 9.49% 10.52% 8.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of CoreCard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cheetah Mobile and CoreCard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 CoreCard 0 1 0 0 2.00

CoreCard has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCard is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCard beats Cheetah Mobile on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices. It also offers value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a delivery and reception robot, which includes marketing campaigns and services; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. In addition, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations, such as online shopping, video, online game, travel, and local information; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves mobile advertising networks and partners, e-commerce companies, mobile application developers, and mobile game developers, as well as individual customers. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

