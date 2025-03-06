Analysts Set Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price at $4.31

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

CMTG opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $322.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

