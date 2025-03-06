Analysts Set Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price at $4.31

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
CMTG opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $322.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.63.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
