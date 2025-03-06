Head to Head Review: Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) vs. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lineage pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -258.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Lineage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 2.44 -$336.21 million ($0.34) -67.33 Lineage $5.34 billion 2.64 -$77.40 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lineage has higher revenue and earnings than Americold Realty Trust.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Americold Realty Trust and Lineage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 3 9 0 2.75 Lineage 0 7 10 1 2.67

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $29.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.42%. Lineage has a consensus target price of $82.41, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Lineage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Lineage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -3.54% -2.70% -1.21% Lineage -12.18% -9.89% -3.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Lineage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.