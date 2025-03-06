FY2027 EPS Estimates for Genesco Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.73 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE GCO opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $365.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.35. Genesco has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 4,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,159.44. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Genesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Genesco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

